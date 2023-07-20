Tulsa Botanic Garden Holds Events To Celebrate New Garden And Lotus Pool

-

It is an exciting week at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, as staff prepare to show off a new garden and lotus pool.

The new Stanford Family Liberty Garden and Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool are ready for visitors.

On July 20, the new attractions open to donors, followed by members on July 21 and then to the public July 22 and 23.

Alexandra Roth from Broken Arrow is excited to come back with family to check it out.

"It's really great,” said Roth. “It's really exciting. It's my first time even here, and I think it's all really beautiful. I think it's really great for Tulsa."

The new garden and pool took 16 months to complete and cost $6 million, which is mostly made possible by a large donation.

CEO, Chuck Lamson, said this is part of the garden's master plan, to develop between 65 and 70 acres of gardens around the seven-acre central lake.

"I hope people will really understand and enjoy it, and it allows us to just make our attraction that much better and hopefully, we'll draw more folks from the Tulsa area,” said Lamson.

The lotus pool has a complicated system of underwater pumps going into the garden's lake.

The garden has artisan ironwork, a tall flagpole and a big lawn; perfect for private events.

"Corporations can come out, rent the spaces to use for company outings, and we have lots of people who decide to get married out here, to do proposals,” said Lamson.

Lamson said he hopes the additions will have visitors budding with interest to help the garden grow.

Admission is free for members. For non-members, you can get half off admission this weekend if you donate a non-perishable food item.

Advanced tickets are recommended. More information here: https://www.tulsabotanic.org/