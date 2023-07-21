1 Dead After Crash North Of Skiatook

Friday, July 21st 2023, 4:56 am
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a crash along Highway 11, north of Skiatook.
According to Troopers, 18-year-old Tyler Bolding was pronounced dead after a 17-year-old driver went off Highway 11 and crashed into a tree around midnight on Thursday.
The teen driver was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.
Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.
Troopers briefly closed the highway while they investigates the scene. It has since reopened.
This is a developing story, stay with News on 6 for the latest updates.
