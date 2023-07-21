By: News On 6

1 Dead After Crash North Of Skiatook

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a crash along Highway 11, north of Skiatook.

According to Troopers, 18-year-old Tyler Bolding was pronounced dead after a 17-year-old driver went off Highway 11 and crashed into a tree around midnight on Thursday.

The teen driver was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.

Troopers briefly closed the highway while they investigates the scene. It has since reopened.





This is a developing story, stay with News on 6 for the latest updates.