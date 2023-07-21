OSBI Identifies Woman Involved In Verdigris Triple Murder-Suicide

By: News On 6

-

Authorities are offering new details about a deadly three-hour standoff in Verdigris that left three children and a woman dead on Thursday.

Brandy McCaslin, 39, shot and killed her three children and then turned the weapon on herself, OSBI said.

The OSBI said Verdigris officers were driving near Dogwood Court and Cyprus streets around 4 p.m. on Thursday when they were flagged down at a home by fireworks erupting outside of the house. Investigators said police went to investigate and discovered that there was an armed and barricaded woman inside the home.

Related Story: 1 Woman, 3 Children Dead After Standoff At Home In Verdigris, Police Say

OSBI officials said officers tried to make contact and that's when the standoff started.

According to investigators, after three hours, officers went inside and found an adult woman and three children who had been fatally shot.

OSBI officials said it will be a hard case to investigate because children are involved.

"When you're talking about four individuals who are dead, three children, this is extremely difficult for everybody involved. Everybody that's looking into this is trying to help best they can," said Hunter McKee from the OSBI.

The OSBI is still investigating and said there are currently no other suspects involved.