TFD Cadets Learn How To Fight Propane Fires

By: News On 6

Cadets from the Tulsa Fire Department learned how to fight propane fires in front of their families.

The training was hosted by OSU Fire Services Training and the TFD Safety Training Center.

Instructors taught cadets the proper ways to fight the intense propane fires.

The Cadets' families were invited to tour the facility before watching the training.

This was the first chance for the cadets' families to see the training they had been going through.