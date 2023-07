By: News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow Awarded Nearly $6M Federal Grant For Street Improvement Projects

A nearly $6 million federal grant has been awarded to the City of Broken Arrow.

The money will be used to fund street improvement projects, and add sidewalks and walking trails along several roads and parks throughout the city.

The city says it's coordinating with federal, state and local entities about when to begin work on the projects.