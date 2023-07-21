State Supt. Walters Supports TPS Board Member Following Reprimand After Prayer At Graduation

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he's standing by a Tulsa School board member after she was reprimanded by the district for praying at a high school graduation.

About 100 people gathered outside TPS Education service center Friday both for and against the reprimand.

Walters said TPS board member E'lena Ashley is being targeted for saying a prayer. He was at the service center with Ashley, showing her she has his full support.

Walters said he is going to make sure her freedom of religion is not being oppressed by Tulsa Public Schools.

He also said at the next department of education meeting, he will be looking at lowering TPS' accreditation.

Several people were there both in support of Walters and Ashley, and against.

“We’re about freedoms and liberties, and her liberties were stomped on by them asking her not to pray, and we just don’t support that so we are here to support her," said Janice Danforth with Moms for Liberty.

“School is for education, church is for praying and religion, all religions are great if that’s how you feel, but one specific religions prayer in a public education system is not okay,” said Erica Watkins with Defense for Democracy.

Tulsa Public Schools released the following statement: "Tulsa Public Schools values and respects individuals from all faiths, backgrounds, and cultures. We strive to maintain a welcoming environment for our students, families, and team members. The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court rulings are clear: district officials may not lead prayer or promote religious views at school-sponsored events. By adhering to the law, we strive to uphold religious liberty and ensure that no student or family feels excluded at school events–particularly graduation, a once-in-a lifetime celebration. Our focus remains on the important work of improving academic achievement and preparing all Tulsa students for success."

Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education President Stacey Woolley sent the following statement: "As elected board members, our responsibility is to represent the people of Tulsa in the education of our children. That means all Tulsans and all children. Our city is beautifully diverse with many faith traditions, and every child must feel welcomed and supported in our schools and at our school events. Every child and family at graduation should be able to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime achievement in an environment that respects and includes them. We also have an obligation to uphold the law and our country’s principle of religious liberty–a value clearly enshrined in our U.S. Constitution. This is not a matter of opinion or a reflection of my personal beliefs. School board members cannot impose their religious traditions on public school students - we are acting in an official capacity and such actions infringe on others’ religious liberty. Despite the attempts to distract us, our board and district leaders will stay focused on what matters most – educating young Tulsans well and ensuring they are ready to lead successful lives. We call on all leaders of our state to focus on academic achievement, student safety, and well-being."