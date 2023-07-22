Muskogee Co. Sheriff's Office Ask For Help In Search For Missing 14-Year-Old


Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 7:28 am

By: News On 6


The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding a missing 14-year-old. 

Police said Clyde Briggs was last seen near the Webbers Falls area.

Police described Briggs as 5'5, weighing around 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Briggs is possibly wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, Nike shoes with purple and yellow on them. Black backpack with white writing. He is currently not wearing his glasses

Deputies are on scene searching.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 22nd, 2023

July 17th, 2023

May 9th, 2023

May 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 22nd, 2023

July 22nd, 2023

July 22nd, 2023