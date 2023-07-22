OESC Introduces Alternative ID Verification Method


Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 11:35 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is giving people applying for unemployment another option to verify their identity. 

The commission said previously anyone seeking unemployment benefits had to verify their identity online or at one of its offices. Now people can also go to the post office.

The OESC said the program will start with just a few post offices at first but will then expand to all locations in the state.
