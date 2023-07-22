By: News On 6

Child Advocates Address Issues Impacting State Custody Kids And Those In Need

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is fighting for children in tough situations every day.

The institute has been around for 40 years and it's familiar with situations like the murder suicide in Verdigris.

The child advocates work to address issues that impact children in state custody and those facing poverty, violence and abuse.

CEO Joe Dorman heard about the lives cut short in Verdigris.

While no one knows why it happened, Dorman says being present for your friends, family and neighbors is one way to prevent future tragedies.

"We need more people just paying attention. We need neighbors to be busybodies, be in each other's business. We need family members to pay attention. There are so many situations that we're facing, people are struggling right now, mental health wise and financially," said Dorman.



