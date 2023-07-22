By: News On 6

Sydney Zoo Welcomes Brand New Koala Joey, To Their Exhibit

A Zoo in Sydney just released footage welcoming a brand new Koala Joey to their exhibit.

Parker is a nine-month old koala that just emerged from its mother's pouch.

Koala's are an endangered species impacted heavily by the 2019 and 2020 bushfires.

Koala's are born under-developed where they then hide away in their mother's pouch until around the six month mark.

The Sydney Zoo is now home to nine Koalas including Parker.