Sydney Zoo Welcomes Brand New Koala Joey, To Their Exhibit


Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 11:43 am

By: News On 6


A Zoo in Sydney just released footage welcoming a brand new Koala Joey to their exhibit.

Parker is a nine-month old koala that just emerged from its mother's pouch.

Koala's are an endangered species impacted heavily by the 2019 and 2020 bushfires.

Koala's are born under-developed where they then hide away in their mother's pouch until around the six month mark.

The Sydney Zoo is now home to nine Koalas including Parker.
