Wagoner County Man Wanted For Assault, Kidnapping By Several Agencies


Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 6:50 pm

By: News On 6


WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -

Several local and federal agencies are looking for a man Wagoner County deputies say is wanted for assault and kidnapping.

Deputies say James Garbey forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle at knifepoint Thursday night and beat her up so badly she didn't know what happened.

They say Garbey then called someone to pick her up from a house in Delaware County and that person then took her to the hospital.

Deputies say Garbey is a Level 3 Sex Offender and has a long criminal history.

If you know where he is, call deputies at 918-485-3124.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 22nd, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 23rd, 2023

July 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023