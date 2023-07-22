By: News On 6

Wagoner County Man Wanted For Assault, Kidnapping By Several Agencies

-

Several local and federal agencies are looking for a man Wagoner County deputies say is wanted for assault and kidnapping.

Deputies say James Garbey forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle at knifepoint Thursday night and beat her up so badly she didn't know what happened.

They say Garbey then called someone to pick her up from a house in Delaware County and that person then took her to the hospital.

Deputies say Garbey is a Level 3 Sex Offender and has a long criminal history.

If you know where he is, call deputies at 918-485-3124.



