Owasso Residents Celebrate Christmas In July With Block Party, 'The Grinch' Movie Night

Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 6:51 pm
The Owasso community has been celebrating Christmas in July with all kinds of activities.
Businesses in the RedBud District hosted a block party with a scavenger hunt, giveaways and shopping.
Starting Saturday night at 7 p.m., there will also be a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, a meet and greet with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who and food trucks.
The families can watch "The Grinch" at a community movie night at Redbud Festival Park.
July 22nd, 2023
July 24th, 2023
July 24th, 2023
July 24th, 2023