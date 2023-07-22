Owasso Residents Celebrate Christmas In July With Block Party, 'The Grinch' Movie Night


Saturday, July 22nd 2023, 6:51 pm

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

The Owasso community has been celebrating Christmas in July with all kinds of activities.

Businesses in the RedBud District hosted a block party with a scavenger hunt, giveaways and shopping.

Starting Saturday night at 7 p.m., there will also be a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, a meet and greet with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who and food trucks.

The families can watch "The Grinch" at a community movie night at Redbud Festival Park.

