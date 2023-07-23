Oklahoma Woman, Former Aircraft Mechanic, Celebrates 100th Birthday

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma Aircraft Mechanic is celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Lucille Rogers grew up in Waukomis in Garfield County and then moved to Enid to work on planes at Vance Air Force Base after graduating high school.

She met her husband at the base and lived in Enid for more than 70 years before moving to Tulsa to live closer to her daughter.

Rogers says her favorite memory is getting to meet her favorite singer Kenny Rogers when he invited her backstage while performing in Enid.