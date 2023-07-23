Body Of 47-Year-Old Man Recovered After Boat Accident

By: News On 6

-

UPDATE:

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has recovered the body of a 47-year-old man who fell from a boat and did not resurface.

Police said, Daniel Siebert was struck by the vessel after he fell into the water on Saturday.

According to police, the body was recovered in seven feet of water at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

---

A search is underway Saturday night for a man the GRDA says fell out of his boat in Grand Lake.

Justin Alberty with the Grand River Dam Authority confirmed the search and said witnesses saw the man fall off the back of the boat in Duck Creek.

The witnesses told GRDA the boat hit the man after he went under and he did not resurface.

Responding officers had to get boat under control as it continued to circle.

The recovery effort is still underway, GRDA says.

