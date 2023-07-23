Police: Intoxicated Man Arrested After Pushing Children Into Pool

Sunday, July 23rd 2023, 8:19 am
A man was arrested Saturday after pushing three children that could not swim into a pool while intoxicated, police said.
Officers said a teenager called them and reported that he had rescued a child Saturday night from a pool at a Tulsa apartment complex after Elder Perez pushed them in.
One child showed officers a long scratch on his stomach from the encounter.
Police found beer bottles on the scene near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road before taking Perez into custody.
