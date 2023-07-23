Police: Intoxicated Man Arrested After Pushing Children Into Pool


Sunday, July 23rd 2023, 8:19 am

By: News On 6


A man was arrested Saturday after pushing three children that could not swim into a pool while intoxicated, police said.

Officers said a teenager called them and reported that he had rescued a child Saturday night from a pool at a Tulsa apartment complex after Elder Perez pushed them in.

One child showed officers a long scratch on his stomach from the encounter.

Police found beer bottles on the scene near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road before taking Perez into custody.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 23rd, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 23rd, 2023

July 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023