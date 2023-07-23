TPD "Project Engage" Promotes Community Collaboration And Trust-building

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Police Department hosted an eSports event to help build trust between officers and the community, especially young people.

Tulsa police partnered with FC Tulsa and GameStop for "Project Engage" which was held at Woodland Hills Mall Saturday.

Officers said it is about more than video games but about the entire community collaborating to inspire change and build trust.

Officer Sean Terrell said, "A lot of kids may be scared or timid walking up talking to the police. So, we just wanted to use a way to use video games as a way to break down those barriers so it's a positive interaction for the youth."