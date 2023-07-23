Big Brother Big Sisters Of Oklahoma Seeks Volunteers For Child Mentorship Program

-

The mentoring organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is on the lookout for volunteers. The organization helps match children who have faced hard times with a mentor to encourage reaching goals and provide a secure environment.

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters is in desperate need of volunteers to match up with their "Littles" and they want people to know that becoming a "Big" is not as hard as you may think.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States.

Bigs sign up to spend four to eight hours a month with their Little, doing everyday activities such as riding bikes, baking, and playing board games.

Malayna Hasmanis has been a Big sister for a little over a year and she says she wants people to understand the impact you can have on a child.

"My hope is that I am impacting her to be authentically herself and to be confident in who she is," Hasmanis said.

Many kids in the program have faced adversities throughout their childhoods that could potentially shape their future.

Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director for BBBS, says having a Big can change that trajectory.

"It takes very little to be a Big. That's what we like to say here. It's just hanging out, it's just being a friend, going to grab some pizza, going to the park. Being able to be there for someone a couple of times a month is really what these children need," Sutherland said.

Sutherland says there are currently 82 Littles on the waiting list in Tulsa and over 75 percent of them are Little Brothers. Hasmanis says being a Big brings so much joy to her and her Little.

"It has been one of the most transformational decisions I can think of because not only does my little get to flourish and I get to see her grow and be the best version of herself, but it teaches me a lot about myself too. It's very reciprocal in that relationship and just brings a lot of light to both of our lives. It's a wonderful experience," Hasmanis said.

You must be 18 or older to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

