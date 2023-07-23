Man Wanted For Assault And Kidnapping In Wagoner County Captured By Authorities

By: News On 6

Man Wanted For Assault And Kidnapping In Wagoner County

07/24/23 Update: The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says Garbey was taking into police custody without incident on Saturday.

Wagoner County Deputies are looking for a man who is wanted for assault and kidnapping.

Deputies said James Garbey forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle at knife point Thursday night and beat her up.

According to deputies, Garbey then called someone to pick her up from a house in Delaware County and that person then took her to the hospital

Garbey is a Level three Sex Offender and has a long criminal history, deputies said

If you know where Garbey is, call deputies at (918)485-3124.