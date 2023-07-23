Gilcrease Museum Puts On Paper-Making Workshop Using Corn Husks At Tulsa Studio


Sunday, July 23rd 2023, 6:26 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Some people are getting creative on Sunday by learning how to make paper out of corn husks.

The paper-making workshop is part of the Gilcrease Museum's public art experience program as the new museum is being built.

The workshop's theme comes from the current artwork on display, which shows a Choctaw family harvesting corn.

Liggett Studio near 3rd and Kenosha hosted the workshop.

It's hosting another paper-making class in September than you can sign up for on the studio's website.

