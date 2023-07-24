'Absolutely Horrific Event': 3 Women Killed, Baby Shot In Tulsa Apartment By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

-

Tulsa Police arrest a man they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend along with two other women, plus, shot his infant son, who is still alive.

Police say Caleb Venson killed his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Atwell, while she was holding their baby boy. It happened at the Wood Creek Apartments near I-244 and Garnett. Police say Venson also killed 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales.

Police say Venson doesn't live at the apartment, but showed up early Monday morning and shot out the sliding glass door of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Atwell’s apartment.

Police say her 13-year-old son heard the shots, begged for his life and managed to escape and call police.

Police say Venson turned himself in to authorities an hour and a half after the murders.

“It’s an absolutely horrific event. We don’t know what precipitated this,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was in his room when he heard gunshots. He told investigators Venson came into his bedroom and the boy begged Venson not to kill him. He told investigators his mother is Ashley Atwell and he saw Venson lay down next to Atwell and say "God forgive me, I wish I wouldn't have done this."

The boy told investigators he heard Venson say that his life was over. They say the boy escaped out a bedroom window and called 911.

"Witnessing something like this has got to absolutely weigh heavy on his mind and he will need some help through this,” said Meulenberg.

Police say the infant was taken to the hospital and has made it out of surgery.

“Any time a child gets shot that’s horrific. I mean it’s an infant. The infant hadn’t done anything wrong. How can we justify the shooting of any children,” said Meulenberg. "We are all pulling for this child. We are doing what we can and praying for this child to recover. It’s tragic.”

Records show Atwell filed a protective order against Venson nine months ago, saying he choked her, hit her and tried to put a gun in her mouth. The protective order was later dismissed.

Police say asking anyone who saw the shooting or have any surveillance video to call police.