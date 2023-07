Mark Your Calendars: Oklahoma Back-To-School Start Dates

By: News On 6

School is right around the corner with many districts starting classes this August. News On 6 has compiled a list of start dates below.

Tulsa Public Schools:

All schools and grades return to class Thursday, Aug. 17

Adair Public Schools

Thursday, August 10.

Afton Public Schools

Tuesday, August 15

Allen Bowden Schools

Thursday, Aug. 17

Anderson Public Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Arkoma Public Schools

Thursday, August 10

Avant Public Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Barnsdall Public Schools

Monday, August 7

Bartlesville Public Schools

Thursday, August 10.

Beggs Public Schools

Thursday, August 10.

Berryhill Public Schools

Thursday, Aug. 17

Bishop Kelley Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Bixby Public Schools

Thursday, August 17

Blackwell Public Schools

Thursday, August 17

Bluejacket Public Schools

Tuesday, August 15

Braggs Public Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Broken Arrow Public Schools:

K-12 Return Wednesday, August 16

Pre-K Students on Friday, August 18

Caney Valley Public Schools

Thursday, August 10

Catoosa Public Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Claremore Public Schools

Thursday, August 17

Collinsville Public Schools

Thursday, August 10.

Jenks Public Schools

Thursday, August 17

Muskogee Public Schools

Monday, August 21.

Owasso Public Schools

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sand Springs Public Schools

Tuesday, August 22

Sapulpa Public Schools

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sequoyah Public Schools

Thursday, August 10.

Union Public Schools

Wednesday, August 16, 2023