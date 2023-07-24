Financial Expert Discusses Wealth Development


Monday, July 24th 2023, 12:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Fewer and fewer Americans are developing wealth and are becoming unable to pass it down to their descendants, and the situation is even worse for communities of color.

A recent New York Times report found that Baby Boomers alone hold half of the nation's $140T in wealth.

That's why we're very happy to start a new series over the next few months.

Our friend Kristen Afelumo of Her Planning joined the News On 6 at Noon on Monday to talk about this important subject.
