By: News On 6

'Infant Survival Resources': Instructors Training Babies To Swim In Effort To Reduce Child Drownings

The Children's Safety Network says 945 children drown in the U.S. every year.

Nearly half of them are under the age of four and are most likely to drown in swimming pools at home.

Highly-trained instructors are working to change that, with survival swimming classes that begin in infancy.