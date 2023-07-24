Bixby Man Accused Of Having Obscene Images Of Children On Snapchat


Monday, July 24th 2023, 5:11 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

A Bixby man is accused of having obscene images of children on several mobile devices.

Tulsa County Deputies said they received a tip in February about the Snapchat account belonging to Mark Jones, showing nude photos of children.

All social media sites are now required by federal law to report suspected sex crimes involving kids.

Deputies said they searched Jones' phones and tablet and found the obscene videos and photos.
