Emergency Infant Services' 'Baby Blue' Truck Helps Green Country Parents

Parents who need a helping hand but don't have the chance to get to Tulsa, can now have those services come to them.

Emergency Infant Services said it's not always easy for people to get to their main office in downtown Tulsa, so on Monday they brought their services to the people in Turley.

It's nothing fancy, but the truck parked at the Turley Fire Department made a big impact.

"This is where we keep all of our diapers," said Amanda Green.

She drives the truck all over, bringing things like baby food, wipes, and other donated items to communities in need.

"Most of them are just basic needs that need to be met, sometimes that just brightens someone's day," said Green.

"It kind of came at the perfect time and I was like great, so now I have what my baby needs for the next couple weeks until we get paid again and that's just a blessing," said Katelyn Callahan.

She’s a new mom and said getting free supplies for her baby is a huge help. She wasn't the only one happy to see the Baby Blue truck.

"It's right down the street and that's super awesome, because there's a lot of people that don't get services like that because they can't come that far out being in such a small town. So it's awesome that they're easily accessible here," said Sarah Payne.

She has five kids to look after and said it can get expensive.

"I probably pay $40 for a box of diapers every couple weeks, every three weeks or so," Payne said.

For Green, this line of work is what she loves to do.

"I just love serving the community and this is a great way I can actually drive the bus out and serve our community," she said.

The mobile donation truck will be at Neighbors along the line food pantry over on Charles Page Blvd on Tuesday, July 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.