Tulsa Apartment Complex Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters


Tuesday, July 25th 2023, 5:16 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly respond and put out a fire at an apartment complex in downtown Tulsa.

Firefighters said a woman arrived at a fire station in the area before 12 a.m. on Tuesday, saying there was a fire outside an apartment building.

Firefighters arrived and found a dumpster on fire, and flames spreading to an outside wall of the building.

The Tulsa Fire Department said there is some damage to the wood around the front door of the complex, but no one was hurt.
