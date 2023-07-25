Route 66 Revitalization Effort In Tulsa Receives National Praise

By: News On 6

The city of Tulsa is receiving high praise in an update to a 2011 Route 66 Economic Impact Study.

The study focuses on the progress that’s been made in the six cities highlighted on Route 66. Tulsa was recognized for its new landmarks and gateways, the effort to save the Meadow Gold Neon sign, and other recent rebranding efforts. Samantha Extance with the Route 66 commission says having a group dedicated entirely to maintaining landmarks and revitalization efforts separates Tulsa from other cities.

She says Tulsa’s been able to inspire other communities through its Neon Signs Grant program for businesses along Route 66. Extance hopes this national study highlights how both public and private sectors have invested in Tulsa’s revitalization efforts on Route 66.

