Man Accused Of Killing 3 Women, Injuring Baby Set To Appear For Bond Hearing

By: David Prock, News On 6

The man accused of killing three women, and shooting a baby at a Tulsa apartment complex is set to appear before a judge for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Police say Caleb Venson killed his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Atwell, while she was holding their baby boy. Police say Venson also killed 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales. Venson showed up to Atwell's home at the Wood Creek Apartments near I-244 and Garnett early Monday morning and shot out the sliding glass door, according to investigators. Atwell's 13-year-old son heard the shots and managed to escape and call the police.

The infant was taken to the hospital and has made it out of surgery. Police say Venson turned himself in an hour and a half after the murders. Records show Atwell filed a protective order against Venson nine months ago, saying he choked her, hit her, and tried to put a gun in her mouth. The protective order was later dismissed.

