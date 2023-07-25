Taste Test Tuesday: Shrimp Summer Rolls

By: News On 6

-

On this week's edition of Taste Test Tuesday, Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook joined the News On 6 at 9 to show us how to make 'Shrimp Summer Rolls'.

Here's the recipe:

Shrimp Rolls:

8 large cooked shrimp, butterflied

4 ounces rice-stick noodles

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

8 (8-inch) rice-paper rounds

Fresh cilantro leaves picked from about ½ bunch

1 seedless cucumber, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/8-inch-thick matchsticks

3 green onions, cut into 3-inch-long julienne strips

Dipping sauce:

½ cup hoisin

¼ cup creamy peanut butter or sesame paste

¼ cup water

Juice from one lime

1½ tbsp soy sauce