Taste Test Tuesday: Shrimp Summer Rolls

Tuesday, July 25th 2023, 10:07 am
On this week's edition of Taste Test Tuesday, Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook joined the News On 6 at 9 to show us how to make 'Shrimp Summer Rolls'.
Here's the recipe:
Shrimp Rolls:
8 large cooked shrimp, butterflied
4 ounces rice-stick noodles
3 tbsp rice vinegar
2 tbsp sugar
½ tsp salt
8 (8-inch) rice-paper rounds
Fresh cilantro leaves picked from about ½ bunch
1 seedless cucumber, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/8-inch-thick matchsticks
3 green onions, cut into 3-inch-long julienne strips
Dipping sauce:
½ cup hoisin
¼ cup creamy peanut butter or sesame paste
¼ cup water
Juice from one lime
1½ tbsp soy sauce
