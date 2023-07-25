Tulsa Food Truck Owners Work To Stay Cool As Temperatures Reach Triple Digits

-

As temperatures climb into the triple digits, food truck owners across Tulsa are feeling the heat.

It was near 100 degrees Tuesday, and that means it was even hotter inside the Marshall family food truck. But they still came out to a business near 81st and Mingo to serve up some homemade lunch.

"It's getting hotter and hotter in here, you feel the heat?" said owner AC Marshall.

You can feel the heat inside the converted school bus where AC Marshall slings a full menu of feel-good food for hungry customers.

"I'm making a chicken nacho in this hot weather, but ya know we love doing it, so we always come out," said AC.

And while AC is here working up a sweat, Air Conditioning is non-existent. "We just have a little fan down below,” said AC.

Add a hot smoker, and it makes for a sweltering lunch rush. But AC's wife Kalia is right there by his side, taking orders in the middle of it all.

The couple said it can be 10 to 20 degrees hotter inside the food truck, but they have a passion for being their own boss and serving good food.

"We love it, this is just a dream of ours, so we go full force every single day," Kalia said.

And it seems to be paying off, with lots of customers like Justin Budd who are excited to try the food despite waiting in line under the sun.

"Definitely hot today, I'm about to get me a cool refreshing drink, nice cold water, I actually got my jug of water right here," said Justin.

AC said he goes through about a gallon of water on days like this, but it's worth it.

"It's actually truly a blessing to be able to do this and still be with my family, still get to come home at a decent time, get to put the kids to bed, get to see them when they wake up. So it's all pretty much a blessing to us," AC said.