University Of Tulsa At American Athletic Conference Media Day In Dallas

AAC Media Day is underway in Dallas for the American Athletic Conference.

The University of Tulsa is looking to prove the conference wrong, as the Golden Hurricane was picked to finish 11th.

Head Coach Kevin Wilson, in his first season with TU, has been hot on the recruiting trail.

A big positive for TU is that their quarterback, Braylin Braxton, is back in the mix.

