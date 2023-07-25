University Of Tulsa At American Athletic Conference Media Day In Dallas


Tuesday, July 25th 2023, 6:35 pm

By: News On 6


DALLAS, Texas -

AAC Media Day is underway in Dallas for the American Athletic Conference.

The University of Tulsa is looking to prove the conference wrong, as the Golden Hurricane was picked to finish 11th.

Head Coach Kevin Wilson, in his first season with TU, has been hot on the recruiting trail.

A big positive for TU is that their quarterback, Braylin Braxton, is back in the mix.

News On 6's Dan Hawk had more on media days.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 25th, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023

July 26th, 2023