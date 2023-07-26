Man Hospitalized Following Highway 75 Crash In South Tulsa


Wednesday, July 26th 2023, 4:54 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police say a man is being evaluated in the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Highway 75.

Investigators said the man was driving when he rear-ended another car just north of West 71st Street, and then got out of the car and began to walk along the highway.

Tulsa Police said the man told officers a semitruck clipped his arm, and authorities said they believe the man was having a mental health crisis.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, but no one else was hurt.
