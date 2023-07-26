Mannford Rezoning Plan Receives Pushback From Residents

-

The town of Mannford has received a proposal to rezone a 60-acre plot of land near Greenwood and Evans to a PUD, and it has many residents concerned.

A developer is looking to put 311 homes on that 60-acre plot of land. Wayne Ogle, a resident who lives across the street from one part of the plot land, is concerned about the potential impact it could have on the people who live nearby.

Ogle said that he's worried that too many houses on that land would create traffic congestion and decrease property value for other homes while also raising the question of where students who move into these houses with their families would be able to attend school.

Ogle said that he's not against development in Mannford, however, he wants to see responsible development.

"The land needs to be developed. To preserve the land, it needs to be developed, but it needs to be a responsible development, not an irresponsible come in here and just throw down a bunch of lots to try to make your money back type development. It needs to be a responsible development," Ogle said.

There are also questions about whether this plot of land could be used for mobile homes and RVs. Mayor Tyler Buttram said that there are no plans to use that land for that purpose.

Mayor Buttram also wanted to make clear that this is not the town coming up with this proposal to develop the land. A developer came to the town with a proposal. Mannford's planning and zoning team will listen to the proposal and have the option to either approve with or without modifications before sending it forward to the city council to consider, or to deny the plan altogether.

Buttram also said that Mannford will take into consideration comments and concerns from Mannford residents before a final decision is made because Buttram said that he also wants responsible development in Mannford.

"Obviously, we want their opinion on what gets developed and how it gets developed. We take all that into consideration. At that time, the planning commission will decide whether or not to move forward with it or if there needs to be adjustments made," Buttram said.

There will be a public hearing set for August 1st at 6 p.m. at the Mannford Community Building for residents to give their input on the proposal. This comes after the public hearing was supposed to be held earlier in July, but the Father's Day storm caused the letters that were supposed to go out alerting people to a hearing, to be delayed or not reach some residents altogether.