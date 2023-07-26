All City Of Tulsa Parks Are Open Following Cleanup From June Windstorm

By: News On 6

Over a month after a devastating windstorm caused damage all across Tulsa, cleanup is complete and all parks in the city have been reopened.

Tulsa Parks shared the news on social media Wednesday morning.

A BIG thank you to all of our Tulsa Parks staff, volunteers, US Forest Service Strike Team, many Asplundh tree crews from out of state, City of Tulsa Security, TAEMA and everyone else that helped get our Parks, Trails and Recreation Centers back up and running after the storm. This was a joint effort and we appreciate everyone that helped. We are far from done, but we are able to open all of the parks safely now.





The storm on June 17 swept across Green Country with wind speeds up to 100 mph, uprooting trees and causing damage across the greater Tulsa area.

Thousands were left without power for several days.

