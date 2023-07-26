Cooking Corner: Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls

By: News On 6

On Wednesday's edition of the Cooking Corner, we're putting together some peach cobbler egg rolls with our friend Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon corn starch

2 ¼ cups diced peaches

⅓ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

12 egg roll wrappers (they are doubled to make 6)

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Dice your peaches into small uniform pieces.

2. In a small bowl, add corn starch and water, stir together until it becomes a paste. In a large pan add in peaches, brown sugar, butter and the water/corn starch mixture. cook on medium high heat and stir frequently. Cook for about 10 minutes or until your peach mixture thickens and becomes bubbly. Remove from the heat and then add in the vanilla extract.

3. Prepare your egg roll wraps by adding 1-2 heaping tablespoons of the peach mixture into the center of the wrapper. Wet the edges of the egg roll wrapper, then fold in the sides and roll, pressing the edges to close and making sure the egg rolls are tightly wrapped so filling does not escape. Repeat with the remaining wrappers until all 12 egg rolls are wrapped.

4. In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar and cinnamon until well combined. Set aside.

5. Heat the vegetable oil on medium heat in a large frying pan. Once the oil starts to show small bubbles, it's ready for frying. Carefully add the peach eggrolls and fry for 3-4 mins on each side until crispy. Remove from the oil and set on a plate lined with paper towels to drain for 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Toss the egg rolls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and serve warm.

Serves: 12