Offensive Line Prospect Chooses Sooners Over Longhorns

By: Matthew Lollar

-

Las Vegas's Eugene Brooks announced his commitment to the University of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The lineman tweeted out a confirmation of his announcement shortly after the news broke. Brooks said, “I’m home”.

A native of Las Vegas, Brooks transferred to Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, prior to his junior year of high school.

Brooks is rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals, although 247Sports rates him as a 3-star recruit.

He had no shortage of suitors as well.

Schools such as Texas, Georgia, Cal, and Big 12 newcomers BYU all vied for Brooks’ services, as he ultimately chose to continue his playing career in Norman.

Oklahoma and Texas were thought to be the two likeliest destinations for Brooks leading up to his announcement.

He officially visited the Sooners on June 9, before traveling to Austin for an official visit with the Longhorns on June 16.

Following his announcement on Tuesday, Brooks became the second offensive line commit for the Sooners’ 2024 recruitment class.

Brooks is scheduled to graduate from Sierra Canyon in May 2024.