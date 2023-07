By: News On 6

Group Caught On Camera Breaking Into Closed Tulsa Hotel, Police Say

Photos released by Tulsa Police show a group of people that broke into a hotel near 81st and Lewis.

Police say the burglars forced their way into the empty hotel on June 30th and caused extensive damage. They also stole several things from the closed hotel before they left.

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.