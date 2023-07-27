Cooking Corner: Tzatziki Sauce


Thursday, July 27th 2023, 1:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

On Thursday's edition of the Cooking Corner, our friend Sharon Stroud joins us to show us how to make her tzatziki sauce.

Here's the recipe:

16 oz. plain Greek yogurt

8 oz. sour cream

2 tablespoons crushed dry oregano

2 tablespoon chopped dill weed

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 teaspoons Himalaya pink salt, or more or less to taste

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 cucumber, finely chopped

1 sweet or purple onion, finely chopped

Chop the cucumber and onion and place in a large bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well mixed.

Use as a dressing for gyros or sandwiches, steak, fresh vegetables, crackers, pita bread, or chips. Enjoy!
