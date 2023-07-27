Cooking Corner: Tzatziki Sauce

Thursday, July 27th 2023, 1:03 pm
On Thursday's edition of the Cooking Corner, our friend Sharon Stroud joins us to show us how to make her tzatziki sauce.
Here's the recipe:
16 oz. plain Greek yogurt
8 oz. sour cream
2 tablespoons crushed dry oregano
2 tablespoon chopped dill weed
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
2 teaspoons Himalaya pink salt, or more or less to taste
2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
1 cucumber, finely chopped
1 sweet or purple onion, finely chopped
Chop the cucumber and onion and place in a large bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until well mixed.
Use as a dressing for gyros or sandwiches, steak, fresh vegetables, crackers, pita bread, or chips. Enjoy!
