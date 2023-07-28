Agencies And Volunteers Work To Help The Homeless Stay Safe During The Heat

The agencies that help the homeless, and some regular volunteers, are working to ensure safety during Tulsa's recent hot weather.

Downtown, near Archer and Denver, where there is often a group of people camping on the sidewalk, it's not uncommon to see someone stop by and offer a cool bottle of water and some snacks.

"They're good people" said Donnie Clemmons, "These nice church people come by give us cold water, the church people."

The cool water on a hot day gives relief to folks outside, but at the Tulsa Day Center, the effort is towards getting people inside.

They have space for 85 people each night, and space for more during the day, to just cool off. "We provide water for people, to get all the water they need, said the Director, Mack Haltom, "and get them out of the heat. Our air conditioning is working really, really well, and we just want people to be safe."

On another corner, a man said the days are easier than nights. "At nighttime there's really no way except in the parks where the fountains are, or the QuikTrip gas stations to get water."

Social service agencies report higher numbers of people living without permanent shelter and a greater need whenever there's extreme weather.

Clemmons said he tries to find a shady spot early in the day. "I lay in the shade. People come by and wake me up and give me food and water."