'Sock Out Poverty': Houston Nonprofit Passes Out Socks To Less Fortunate At Tulsa Day Center

A Houston woman is helping the less fortunate with her nonprofit 'Sock Out Poverty'.

The organization passed out socks at the Tulsa Day Center on Saturday.

Founder Princess Jackson says Tulsa is the tenth city she’s visited during her campaign and the idea is to reduce poverty and restore lives with a small gift and a smile.

She says socks are a simple yet often overlooked item, but can have a big impact on the people she wants to help.

Jackson founded Sock Out Poverty in 2013, and over the years she’s passed out more than 20,000 pairs.

She says she got the idea after noticing the homeless didn’t have socks.

Since then, her nonprofit is gaining national attention and she hopes to take her campaign worldwide.

“It’s been an experience we see the numbers rising here in Tulsa. Over a million are experiencing poverty and we really wanted to make an impact here. We see it across the world and wherever there is a need, we want to be there to make a difference,” Jackson’s mother, Phyllis Burton said.

Jackson says she wants to inspire compassion and encourages others to start their own campaigns helping those in need.