'Must Get Their Physicals': Doctor Says Student-Athletes Should Visit Pediatrician, Get Yearly Checkups

-

Sudden cardiac arrest is when a person's heart stops beating suddenly.

Sudden cardiac arrest happens sometimes to young athletes and often, they never knew they had health issues.

Although rare, Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and taking those precautions could help save a life.

Lebron James Jr. collapsed earlier this week during basketball practice, and it happened to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin earlier this year. High-profile cases like this have raised national awareness around Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The problem is there are no real warning signs.

Dr. Runako Whittaker, owner of Westview Pediatric care, says that's why it's so important for kids to get yearly checkups.

"One thing that I would like to stress is that it's very important for your child to be seen by their primary pediatrician or if it's a family doctor. Rather than going to an urgent care," Whittaker said.

She says being treated by someone who knows the family's history could help find underlying health problems. This is the time of year when young athletes must get their physicals. She says anything found in sports physicals should be followed up with treatment, to prevent the possibility of someone dying.

"If they're playing a sport, being active and if they have ever complained of chest pain, shortness of breath, feeling dizzy or lightheaded that's something that we need to take into account. It may not have anything to do with their heart, it could be other reasons and we won't know that until we start asking questions," Whittaker said.

Boys are at an increased risk for sudden cardiac arrest, especially African American boys.

"When they're practicing in the summer months for sports like football you want to stay hydrated. Getting lots of rest and proper nutrition is helpful," Whittaker said.

Dr. Whittaker suggests parents, teachers, and coaches should be trained in CPR to start helping an athlete before paramedics arrive because that response time can be the difference between life and death.

"The sooner we can get CPR started, the better," Whittaker said.

Doctors say it's important athletic facilities have AEDS on hand and people trained to use them, because that is the fastest way to help someone who's going into sudden cardiac arrest.