Police Respond Swiftly to Black Bear's Hot Tub Splash

By: News On 6

Burbank police officers swiftly responded to a peculiar trespasser at a home looking to cool down this summer.

Officers were amazed to find a black bear beating the heat by splashing around in the hot tub of a neighborhood home.

After taking a dip, the bear decided it was time for a change of scenery and perched itself on a tree at the back of the same residence.

The bear eventually wandered back into the wild.