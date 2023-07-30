Police Respond Swiftly to Black Bear's Hot Tub Splash

Sunday, July 30th 2023, 9:08 am
Burbank police officers swiftly responded to a peculiar trespasser at a home looking to cool down this summer.
Officers were amazed to find a black bear beating the heat by splashing around in the hot tub of a neighborhood home.
After taking a dip, the bear decided it was time for a change of scenery and perched itself on a tree at the back of the same residence.
The bear eventually wandered back into the wild.
