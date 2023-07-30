Man Dies After Shooting In Bartlesville; Police Investigating

By: News On 6

-

A man in Bartlesville was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, police confirm.

The Bartlesville Police Department said officers responded to a multiple shots fired calls around 1:30 p.m.

A responding officer found one man shot multiple times at the scene. He died at the hospital, police say. His name has not been released.

Police said witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who has been located but is not in custody at this time, according to the BPD release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.