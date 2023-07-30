Elementary Students Receive Backpacks Stuffed With School Supplies From Local Church

By: News On 6

A local church is supporting elementary school students by supplying them with what they need to start the school year off right.

The Foundations Church in Broken Arrow gathered supplies to fill 150 backpacks for Jefferson Elementary students.

The kids were able to pick out which backpack they wanted and went home with everything from crayons to tissues and more.

Teresa Besses is the principal at Jefferson Elementary and she said she's grateful the community was able to come together to support local families.

"It can be very stressful for parents, especially when they have more than one kiddo," Besses said. "This church was opening their doors and allowing them to have as many backpacks as they needed and then to have those supplies inside, this is definitely welcoming and our parents are taking advantage of it and I am glad they were able to come out today."

The Church hopes to continue helping Jefferson Elementary by hosting more backpack drives in the future.