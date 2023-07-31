Power Outage In Claremore Due To Heat-Related Issues, City Says

By: News On 6

-

A power outage caused by mechanical and heat-related issues is impacting residents on the west side of Claremore on Sunday, the city says.

The City of Claremore Government said on social media that crews are working to address the outage.

The city asked residents to reduce the load on the system by increasing thermostats to 74-76 degrees.

No estimated time for restoration was given.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

﻿