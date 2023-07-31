'Peace Of Mind': Tulsans Encouraged To Enroll, Invest In EMSAcare Emergency Transport System

-

Emergencies are never planned, that's why EMSA is encouraging Tulsans to invest in an EMSAcare emergency transport membership.

"You wouldn't think that a medical emergency would happen, but that's why they're emergencies. They're unplanned, unexpected," said EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer, Adam Paluka.

It covers copays, deductibles and the full cost of an EMSA ambulance ride, no matter your insurance provider.

"EMSAcare members, for those emergency transports, they pay nothing at all. They just have to communicate their insurance information to EMSA, we file everything on their behalf, and they receive a zero balance so that they know their transport bill is taken care of by their EMSAcare membership," he said.

Paluka said this program has helped save Tulsans $55 million over the last five years. He said the membership costs a little more than $65 a year, while one ambulance ride could be more than a grand.

"If you're worried about not having the extra $5 to spend, do you have the extra $1,400 dollars to spend if you don't have EMSAcare?," Paluka said.

Paluka believes even people pinching their pennies should invest in this membership, because you never know what could happen.

"We are excited to be able to offer this to Tulsans and we hope that we welcome a lot more families because nothing is better than peace of mind," Paluka said.

Tulsa residents have until August 31st to enroll in EMSAcare by calling 311, just make sure to have your utility account information ready.