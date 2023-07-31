More Volunteers Needed At Oak Grove Fire Department, Training Academy Planned For August

-

The Oak Grove Fire Department is in need of more volunteers. It serves the eastern unincorporated areas of Catoosa and Broken Arrow.

The department is 100 percent volunteer and for the first time is holding an academy to bring in new members.

"It is probably one of the most team-type atmospheres I have ever been in," said Captain DeWayne Rogers.

He joined the Oak Grove Fire Department nine years ago and said it is one of the best things he has ever done.

"I just wanted to be a volunteer and now, almost 10 years later, I am a career firefighter and I still volunteer," Rogers added.

The department's volunteer firefighter academy is planned for late August.

"That will teach you the basics of everything you need to know as far as firefighting, the tools, the trucks, where everything is, how to operate the equipment, things like that," Rogers said.

On top of being rewarding, he adds it is also not a huge time commitment. "We have people fill out a time of availability sheet and if you can make at least 50 percent of the calls during that time of availability, that is what we like to see," Rogers said. "It is definitely something that you will never regret."

The deadline to apply to be a volunteer firefighter is Wednesday, August 2. Applications must be turned in to the fire station at 395 S. 273rd E. Ave. in Catoosa.

The Oak Grove Fire Department will also be giving station tours that night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.