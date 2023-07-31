News On 6's Tess Maune Throws Out First Pitch For Tulsa Noodlers

By: News On 6

News on 6 Anchor Tess Maune threw out the first pitch at the Tulsa Noodlers game on Friday.

Every year the Tulsa Drillers rebrand themselves as the Noodlers for a few weeks. They invited Tess to throw out the first pitch, calling her the “Tulsa Noodling Queen.” Tess was joined by her friend and noodling buddy Kenzi, who was born with cerebral palsy but loves enjoying the outdoors.

Tess was able to get the ball all the way to home plate where Hornsby caught it.



