Man Killed In Shooting Along Tulsa Highway Identified By Police

-

Tulsa Police say a man is dead after being shot while riding in a car along Highway 169. It happened early Sunday morning. The driver of the car was also shot and is expected to be okay.

Police haven't released a lot of information, but they believe the shooting was either targeted, meaning that the shooter and victims knew each other, or it was road rage.

Police say an officer found a car stopped in the middle of Highway 169 around 4:30 a.m. and found the passenger, Terrence McElwee, dead and the driver with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say McElwee was shot in the head. The mother of McElwee’s child says they have a second child on the way and she is devastated right now.

"What we could gather and what we know so far is they were traveling along (Highway) 169 and another vehicle pulled up to them and opened fire. They shot multiple rounds from that vehicle into our victim's vehicle,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Police say the car was shot several times, disabling it. They have been able to talk to the surviving victim, and police don't believe the victims were shooting back.

"The information we have right now, our victim is not sure who it was that was shooting at them. We don't know if it was someone they were having problems with during the night or a random road rage incident,” said Bean.

Police say they have investigated a few shooting deaths along highways in recent years, but say for the most part, they are rare.

"This isn't something that happens very often. I know in the last couple of years we've seen some that are isolated incidents, as in targets, not something random. Unless it's an isolated incident like road rage, We can't say that won't happen,” said Bean.

If you have any information that could help the police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can leave an anonymous tip.

Related Story: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting, Police Search For Suspects