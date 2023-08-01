Pee-Wee Herman Performer Paul Reubens Dies After Battle With Cancer

By: News On 6

Paul Reubens, the actor known for his performance as children's TV show character Pee-wee Herman, has died after a years-long battle with cancer.

A Facebook post by his representation stated that Reubens died sometime Sunday night and had been privately fighting cancer for the past six years. The post included a quote from Reubens about the diagnosis.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, family, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you." - Paul Reubens

He was 70 years old.

This is a developing story.